SA's wine exports now free to flow
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has on Wednesday gazetted the new regulations, which stipulate the transportation of wines, fresh produce and agricultural cargo can pass through seaports and international airports.
CAPE TOWN - Government has amended regulations to allow for wine to be exported from South Africa during the COVID-19 lockdown period.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has on Wednesday gazetted the new regulations.
They stipulate that the transportation of wines, fresh produce and agricultural cargo can pass through seaports and international airports.
The Western Cape agriculture department has welcomed the decision to allow wine and fresh produce to be exported amid the lockdown.
MEC Ivan Meyer said: “Ninety-eight percent of all the wine cellars in South Africa are in the Western Cape, that is a massive industry here and it is important that with the current COVID-19 crisis and the economic downturn, hat we support our farmers particularly with our exports; we also need this foreign currency in South Africa.”
Maryna Calow of Wines of South Africa explains what the new regulations mean.
“What is important to highlight here is that only finished products, whether in bulk or package format, can be exported. This means no additional manufacturing of wine can take place.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
