SA’s business confidence drops to its lowest in 7 months due to COVID-19
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index fell to 89.9 last month from 92.7 in February.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's business confidence has dropped to its lowest in seven months as the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted vehicle sales and saw the rand weaken against major currencies.
The March reading was the lowest since August 2019.
In a statement, SACCI said the economic effect of the COVID-19 on trading partners and lately on the country's economy became more evident and pronounced towards the end of March.
The organisation said the COVID-19 outbreak would make it difficult to attend to structural economic matters in the short-term.
