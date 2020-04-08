SA’s business confidence drops to its lowest in 7 months due to COVID-19

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SACCI) monthly business confidence index fell to 89.9 last month from 92.7 in February.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's business confidence has dropped to its lowest in seven months as the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted vehicle sales and saw the rand weaken against major currencies.

The March reading was the lowest since August 2019.

In a statement, SACCI said the economic effect of the COVID-19 on trading partners and lately on the country's economy became more evident and pronounced towards the end of March.

The organisation said the COVID-19 outbreak would make it difficult to attend to structural economic matters in the short-term.

