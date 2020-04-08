SA has enough protective gear for healthcare workers - Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that government had enough stock for two months after receiving donations from the Motsepe Foundation on Tuesday, among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa was not at risk of running out of personal protective equipment for health workers.

But the minister said that if the number of cases increased drastically, they would need more equipment.

The Health Minister said that there was no need to panic about whether government could provide health workers with personal protective equipment.

"So at the end of the day what all we are saying is that when the numbers increase, they will find that we have enough stock... when six to eight weeks and I'm taking into account that if the numbers are lower, it will be up to eight weeks."

Mkhize said that they were continuously monitoring the situation and if they needed more, they would place orders.

"The stock is on its way. In between, as the stock is on its way, they will now start to procure for the next several months after that."

The minister said that with community health workers doing door-to-door testing, these kits were essential in the fight against COVID-19.

