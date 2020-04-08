SA has enough protective gear for healthcare workers - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that government had enough stock for two months after receiving donations from the Motsepe Foundation on Tuesday, among others.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa was not at risk of running out of personal protective equipment for health workers.
Mkhize said that government had enough stock for two months after receiving donations from the Motsepe Foundation on Tuesday, among others.
But the minister said that if the number of cases increased drastically, they would need more equipment.
The Health Minister said that there was no need to panic about whether government could provide health workers with personal protective equipment.
"So at the end of the day what all we are saying is that when the numbers increase, they will find that we have enough stock... when six to eight weeks and I'm taking into account that if the numbers are lower, it will be up to eight weeks."
Mkhize said that they were continuously monitoring the situation and if they needed more, they would place orders.
"The stock is on its way. In between, as the stock is on its way, they will now start to procure for the next several months after that."
The minister said that with community health workers doing door-to-door testing, these kits were essential in the fight against COVID-19.
WATCH: 'We are the last defence'- COVID-19 from a doctor’s perspective
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Soshanguve High School gutted by fire
-
Groote Schuur: Two-thirds drop in trauma cases due to lockdown's booze ban
-
What SA scientists' huge find means for unlocking COVID-19 secrets
-
Parents with joint custody can now move children between homes during lockdown
-
‘A déjà vu moment’: Rural communities liken COVID-19 to HIV/Aids
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 7 April
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.