Ramaphosa must take strong action against Ndabeni-Abrahams - DA

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to set an example by laying a criminal complaint against Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

It's calling for action after a picture emerged on social media of the minister having lunch with former African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana despite the national lockdown.

The president has since summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to explain herself.

The DA's Phumzile van Damme said that Ramaphosa needed to take strong action.

"The president has addressed the nation on several occasions requesting that we all obey the law while our country is dealing with a global pandemic. Unless he wants to create the impression that there's one set of rules for the rest of South Africa and another for members of Cabinet, he will set the example."

The lockdown is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 which has killed 13 people here in South Africa and has infected at least 1,749 others.

In a statement, Manana has apologised for posting the image on his Instagram account.

He said that he invited Ndabeni-Abrahams to lunch out of courtesy after the pair handed out personal protective equipment to students working on COVID-19 digital services in Fourways.

The former deputy minister has conceded that posting the image without context was irresponsible.