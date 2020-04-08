Ramaphosa: Economy will take big hit but lives more important

JOHANNESBURG - While President Cyril Ramaphosa concedes that the economy will take a big knock during the lockdown, he’s emphasised that the lives of South Africans are more important.

The president visited the Water and Sanitation Department’s COVID-19 command center in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

He appealed for patience and stressed the importance of complying with lockdown regulations.

The country is now more than halfway through the lockdown and the president believes it was a good move to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"And let me say that many other countries are following suit, they are seeing the effectiveness of locking down."

He said that the economic impact of temporarily shutting down the majority of the country did not compare with the potential loss of lives due to the pandemic.

"We will come up with strategies of how we re-engineer our economy get it to move forward but lives matter."

The president has once again called for compliance with the lockdown.

Ramaphosa's also summoned Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams who was recently pictured having lunch with former Higher Education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.

The pair appeared to have disregarded the presidential orders to stay at home.

In a statement, Manana has apologised for posting the image on his Instagram account.

He said that he invited Ndabeni-Abrahams to lunch out of courtesy after the pair handed out personal protective equipment to students working on COVID-19 digital services in Fourways.

The former deputy minister has conceded that posting the image without context was irresponsible.

