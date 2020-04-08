How employers can help parents working from home with kids

JOHANNESBURG - Most companies have moved to remote working during the country's COVID-19's 21-day lockdown.

And with schools closed, parents have to juggle working from home and attending to their children.

Creative parenting expert, Nikki Bush, looks at what employers and team leaders need to take into account when assigning work over this period.

Speaking to 702's Azania Mosaka on Wednesday, Bush said managers needed to know their employees' home structures.

"Know your individual employees, know how many children are they managing right at home and how old they are. Do they have a live-in helper, grandparents or a partner/spouse who they can play tag with and do work and play relays?"

