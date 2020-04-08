Here’s how WC municipalities are responding to COVID-19 challenges
The homeless in Knysna and Sedgefield are being housed at a municipal park where food and medication is being provided.
CAPE TOWN - Providing water and sanitation facilities are two key aspects of municipalities' response to COVID-19 in the Western Cape.
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell on Wednesday said the City of Cape Town had rolled out a fleet of 28 water trucks as an emergency measure to enhance access to water for more than 200,000 households in informal settlements.
In addition, soup kitchens have been set-up across the metro for the needy citizens.
In Knysna, officials are finalising a support package for the informal business sector.
Water meters of residents in arrears have also been unblocked.
The Breede Valley Municipality is providing some debt relief for the indigent and those struggling to settle municipal accounts.
Other district municipalities have also come on board to provide relief for residents.
WATCH: How to wash your hands properly
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
