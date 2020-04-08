View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Here’s how WC municipalities are responding to COVID-19 challenges

The homeless in Knysna and Sedgefield are being housed at a municipal park where food and medication is being provided.

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell Picture: EWN
Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Providing water and sanitation facilities are two key aspects of municipalities' response to COVID-19 in the Western Cape.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell on Wednesday said the City of Cape Town had rolled out a fleet of 28 water trucks as an emergency measure to enhance access to water for more than 200,000 households in informal settlements.

In addition, soup kitchens have been set-up across the metro for the needy citizens.

In Knysna, officials are finalising a support package for the informal business sector.

Water meters of residents in arrears have also been unblocked.

The homeless in Knysna and Sedgefield are being housed at a municipal park where food and medication is being provided.

The Breede Valley Municipality is providing some debt relief for the indigent and those struggling to settle municipal accounts.

Other district municipalities have also come on board to provide relief for residents.

WATCH: How to wash your hands properly

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA