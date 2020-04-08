Eskom records significant rise in unplanned power cuts in Gauteng
It has attributed the repeated power failures to illegal connections, bypassed meters and vandalism of the power utility's electricity infrastructure.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said it had noted a significant rise in power supply interruptions in Soweto and other areas across Gauteng.
It has attributed the repeated power failures to illegal connections, bypassed meters and vandalism of the power utility's electricity infrastructure.
As a result, some parts of the province have been experiencing prolonged power outages during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Eskom's Motlhabane Ramashi said: “Going forward, Eskom will not be in a position to meet the needs for repeated network failures due to overloading as a result of illegal connections. This is not financially viable, and it is putting further strain on critical resources including material during the national lockdown period.”
More in Business
-
South African stocks lose close to 2% as emerging markets rally dissipates
-
SA's wine exports now free to flow
-
Shoprite store in Bothasig closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Tourism department opens COVID-19 funds applications for SMMEs
-
Old Mutual's exco take salary cuts to donate to Solidarity Fund
-
UIF paying out about R30m per day since COVID-19 lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.