Eskom records significant rise in unplanned power cuts in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said it had noted a significant rise in power supply interruptions in Soweto and other areas across Gauteng.

It has attributed the repeated power failures to illegal connections, bypassed meters and vandalism of the power utility's electricity infrastructure.

As a result, some parts of the province have been experiencing prolonged power outages during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Eskom's Motlhabane Ramashi said: “Going forward, Eskom will not be in a position to meet the needs for repeated network failures due to overloading as a result of illegal connections. This is not financially viable, and it is putting further strain on critical resources including material during the national lockdown period.”