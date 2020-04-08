Durban hospital shut down after fifth COVID-19 related death

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the hospital had been shut indefinitely and officials were now in the process of transferring patients to other facilities.

DURBAN - The Kwazulu-Natal Department of Health has officially shut down Netcare’s St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban on Wednesday.

This come after five patients died following treatment at the hospital for COVID-19.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the fifth patient died on Tuesday.

Although the figure is disputed by Netcare, health officials say 66 people linked to the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

Netcare said 47 people linked to the St Augustine’s Hospital had been diagnosed with the virus.

She said the hospital would be reopened once the department was satisfied that it was safe.