View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Duduza clinic reopened after COVID-19 scare

The clinic was shut down after one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Forty-five staff members have tested negative and services have resumed.

A team of cleaners having a meeting inside the Duduza Clinic that has been shut down after a nurse was found positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ekurhuleni, on 2 April 2020. Picture: AFP.
A team of cleaners having a meeting inside the Duduza Clinic that has been shut down after a nurse was found positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ekurhuleni, on 2 April 2020. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Duduza clinic in Ekhurhuleni has officially been reopened after the clinic was closed last week when one of the staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s believed that the nurse contracted the virus after attending a church service in Bloemfontein.

The Duduza clinic is now fully operational on Wednesday after it was extensively sanitised, and all the 55 staff members were tested for COVID-19.

Forty-five staff members have tested negative, while the health department is still waiting for the results of the remaining 10 others.

Things are running smoothly with mothers and their babies, and other patients being attended to by the nurses, but social distancing is also clearly visible.

A nurse at the door with gloves and a mask is providing sanitisers for all people entering the clinic.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA