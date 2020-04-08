Dis-Chem launches drive-through testing for COVID-19
The company said these stations would be situated in parking areas at a number of centres throughout the country where its stores are located.
JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem said it has launched drive through testing stations to bolster the fight against COVID-19.
Dis-Chem's said the tests would cost about R850 each.
"We’re proud to be able to support the health authorities during such a challenging time. Currently, Centurion Mall, Olympus, Fourways, Bluebird Centre Athol in Gauteng testing sites are open and all available drive-through testing sites are listed on Dischem’s website."
Government has increased its own testing programmes by launching mobile stations and sending community health workers out to conduct door to door visits in affected communities.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 8 April 2020 AM
