Dirco: Over 3,000 S. Africans stuck abroad want to come home
Officials said they would assist and prioritise people stuck at airports, students, the elderly and the sick.
CAPE TOWN – The Department of International Relations and Corporation (Dirco) on Wednesday said at least 3,600 South Africans had approached embassies seeking assistance to come home.
When countries introduced lockdown regulations to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate, many travellers could not return home.
Officials said they would assist and prioritise people stuck at airports, students, the elderly and the sick.
Dirco has set up a 24-hour command centre to assist South Africans wishing to come back home.
South Africans stranded in Dubai and Doha have already been repatriated.
Ministerial spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they were also making arrangements with people who had return flight tickets, but were now stranded.
“We are focusing on using the flights that are transporting people who are from other countries and are in South Africa, and on their return to South Africa we are negotiating with South African Airways and agencies to fetch those people who are stranded at airports and other areas.”
Ngqelele said some citizens were in Europe, the US, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Last week, Germany started repatriating citizens from South Africa.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
How employers can help parents working from home with kids
-
Here’s how WC municipalities are responding to COVID-19 challenges
-
‘Stay at home’, WC traffic chief warns Easter weekend chancers
-
Too late to apologise - EFF opens criminal case against Ndabeni-Abrahams
-
SIHLE ZIKALALA: The dangers of stigmatising COVID-19 are deadly
-
Old Mutual's exco take salary cuts to donate to Solidarity Fund
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.