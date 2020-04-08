COVID-19: Gauteng MECs, health officials descend on Tembisa to promote testing

Police medical officials and some MECs gathered at the Phumulani Mall parking lot where they direct people to mobile testing units.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng MECs have joined hundreds of medical workers across the province encouraging residents to test for COVID-19.

Community health workers have been conducting door-to-door visits in affected communities.

This comes as the country sits with 1,749 cases so far and 13 people have died.

The first person to test here in Tembisa was acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

He was joined by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Officials will conduct door-to-door visits throughout the day in the area, to urge residents to get tested.

