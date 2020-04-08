COVID-19: Gauteng MECs, health officials descend on Tembisa to promote testing
Police medical officials and some MECs gathered at the Phumulani Mall parking lot where they direct people to mobile testing units.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng MECs have joined hundreds of medical workers across the province encouraging residents to test for COVID-19.
Community health workers have been conducting door-to-door visits in affected communities.
This comes as the country sits with 1,749 cases so far and 13 people have died.
In Tembisa, police medical officials and some MECs gathered at the Phumulani Mall parking lot where they direct people to mobile testing units.
The first person to test here in Tembisa was acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
He was joined by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.
Officials will conduct door-to-door visits throughout the day in the area, to urge residents to get tested.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Practice what you preach! Officials worldwide who've broken COVID-19 rules
-
WC Health Dept: Strict protocols in place to protect health workers
-
SA’s business confidence drops to its lowest in 7 months due to COVID-19
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams asks for forgiveness in apology
-
Soshanguve taxi driver arrested for violating lockdown regulations
-
Farmworkers' groups call for better transport measures after deadly crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.