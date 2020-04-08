COVID-19 death toll rises to 18 in SA, cases at 1,845

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen to 18 in the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the minister said the cases had gone up to 1,845.

"This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases."

