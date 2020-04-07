View all in Latest
WC man becomes SA's 12th COVID-19 victim as infections hit 1,686

In the latest case, a 57-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 after he was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Western Cape man has become the 12th person to die from the coronavirus while the national number of confirmed infections has risen to 1,686.

It is day 12 of the lockdown and more than 58,000 tests have been run in both private and public sector hospitals.

The Western Cape now has its third confirmed death related to the coronavirus.

In the latest case, a 57-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 after he was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

He was a diabetic with a history of heart disease.

The Western Cape now has a total of 462 confirmed cases while Gauteng still accounts for the majority of patients with 713.

KwaZulu-Natal has 257 confirmed cases and the highest mortality rate, with at least seven people succumbing to the virus.

The Free State has 89 cases of COVID-19.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

