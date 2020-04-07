WC man arrested for fake news on coronavirus testing kits
The 55-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested in the Western Cape for posting a video claiming that coronavirus test kits were contaminated.
In the video posted on Facebook, he urged people to refuse testing.
He gave no evidence to support his claims.
The 55-year-old was taken into custody on Monday.
Authorities have repeatedly warned the public against disseminating fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic because it could spark needless panic.
He has been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
