WC man arrested for fake news on coronavirus testing kits

The 55-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

CAPE TOWN - A man's been arrested in the Western Cape for posting a video claiming that coronavirus test kits were contaminated.

In the video posted on Facebook, he urged people to refuse testing.

He gave no evidence to support his claims.

The 55-year-old was taken into custody on Monday.

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public against disseminating fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic because it could spark needless panic.

He has been charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.