WC COVID-19 screening, testing rolls out in Mbekweni, heading to Bo-Kaap

The community-based screening and testing process entails community health workers going door-to-door to ask people standard questions.

CAPE TOWN - Community-based COVID-19 screening and testing in the Western Cape is in full swing.

Over the weekend, 1,492 people were screened for the coronavirus and 45 swabs from suspected cases were obtained.

Provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo followed the first day of community-based screening in Mbekweni in Paarl on Monday.

The presence of health workers conducting COVID-19 screening attracted the attention of many residents.

#Covid19inSA #EC Mbombo also visited Mbekweni where community-based screening and testing is underway. KB pic.twitter.com/bDI5dpjS3W — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2020

Mbombo said that Mbekweni was prioritised as a high-density area.

"We'll do the whole of Mbekweni for screening and for testing, we send them to the nearest community day centre for that."

Based on these responses, some residents might be requested to go for testing.

The process will be rolled out in Philippi, Kraaifontein and Bo-Kaap on Tuesday.

