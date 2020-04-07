Ugu Municipality residents worried about water supply in fight against COVID-19

Some residents said they had learned to adapt after spending years with inconsistent water supply but now, anxieties were rising due to the outbreak.

DURBAN - Residents of the Ugu District Municipality on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast have told Eyewitness News they were worried that the lack of water in their community would make it difficult to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Some residents said they had learned to adapt after spending years with inconsistent water supply but now, anxieties were rising due to the outbreak.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed all districts in the province now have at least one case of COVID-19, but it’s not clear how many patients were in Ugu.

Mthandeni Ngcobo, a resident of Ugu said he had not had water supplied to his home for the past eight years.

He said last week, technicians from the municipality visited his community to fix the water supply issues but their excitement was short-lived as the water was only accessible for a day.

“I haven’t had water since 2012 and the only time I had water was last week for one day and now there is no water again. This is the same with other people (in the area) as well and they’re saying there is a high shortage of water in Ugu as well and it needs to be taken seriously.”

Another resident, Nompilo Ntaka, said her family had not had consistent water supply for over a year.

The provincial Cooperative Governance Department said it had appointed skilled staff to assist the municipality with its service delivery mandate.

Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said they had also allocated millions of rands to address water provision problems such as leakages and ailing infrastructure.

“So, R20 million has been approved and has been sent to the municipality to beef up the ability of the municipality to be able to provide water to communities.”

Mzila said the government had also bought water tankers and JoJo tanks for drought-stricken municipalities in the province.

