Sello Maake ka Ncube remembers Vinolia Mashego as 'an exceptional talent'

JOHANNESBURG - Former Generations star, Sello Maake ka Ncube, has remembered his co-star Vinolia Mashego as a special talent who deserved to excel far beyond the heights she reached in her career.

Mashego played Maake ka Ncube's love interest on the SABC 1 soapie in the 1990s.

She died in her sleep at her Mamelodi home on Saturday, 4 April. Her family said she was not ill at the time of her passing, but just went to bed and did not wake up.

Speaking to 702's Bongani Bingwa, Maake ka Ncube fondly remembered her fierceness.

"I just can't describe how I'm feeling, you know. You just realise how ephemeral our existence is, you know, and sometimes we tend to think we are going to be here forever and yet, we're not.

"Vinolia was a talent. An exceptional talent. She was sharp-witted. She was brilliant as an actor."

"The dark times that she faced were the ones that hurt me most, I think. I was very close with Vinolia. Very, very close.

"For me, Vinolia could have been one of the exceptional talk show hosts this country could have had."

