Santaco launches coronavirus relief fund to assist workers

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has launched a relief fund to compensate workers in the taxi industry who are losing income during the nationwide lockdown.

The taxi industry coronavirus relief fund was announced earlier on Tuesday in Johannesburg in conjunction with the Black Business Council and several audit firms including SKX.

The taxi industry has been battling since the start of the 21-day nationwide lockdown with complaints that the 70% regulation is bringing the industry to its knees.

Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch said the fund would benefit drivers, queue marshals, rank mangers and taxi owners.

“The launch of the fund is predicated by the fact that the taxi industry is not subsidised unlike other transport providers.”

Taaibosch added that: “We call upon all stakeholders, such as food retailers, taxi dealerships, tyres and parts manufactures and others to come together with the taxi industry and contribute.”

During the lockdown, taxis are only allowed to transport essential service workers between 5 am and 9 am and again from 4 pm to 9 pm.

