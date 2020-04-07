View all in Latest
SANDF 'not capable of brutalising' people - Dept Minister Makwetla

Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla said cases of abuse of power were under investigation, but that it was not the norm.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (not pictured) addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (not pictured) addresses members of the Gauteng traffic police, the SANDF, taxi associations and commuters outside the MTN Noord taxi rank on 1 April 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla on Monday denied allegations of abuse of power by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members during the lockdown, insisting soldiers always acted in the best interest of the country.

There have been several claims from the public that soldiers and police officers have mishandled people found outside of their homes during the lockdown.

Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the army the green light to be deployed on the streets of South Africa to support the South African Police Service (SAPS) to enforce regulations and guard the borders and provinces.

One man told Eyewitness News on Monday that he tried to collect his epilepsy medication from the pharmacy but police stopped him.

“They didn’t give me a chance to explain to them. They pushed me and harassed me. I don’t understand. You people are really abusing people with disabilities. What does that impression give the nation?” he said.

Makwetla said cases of abuse of power were under investigation, but that it was not the norm.

“We do have institutionally the office of the military ombud. The South African National Defence Force is not capable of brutalising citizens. It is obvious that where such incidents happen, they are an exception,” he said.

WATCH: Timeline: A month of coronavirus in SA

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

Comments

