SAMA fights compulsory quarantine of Limpopo doctors, COVID-19 patients

The province has resolved to do the same with anyone else who tests positive, citing living conditions in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association said that the compulsory quarantine of two of its doctors and other COVID-19 patients in Limpopo was not only an infringement of human rights but was also unsustainable.

The provincial Health Department has forced two doctors into quarantine at a secluded site after they tested positive for the virus last week.

The province has resolved to do the same with anyone else who tests positive, citing living conditions in the province.

However, the doctors have challenged this in court, saying it was not in line with the World Health Organisation standards.

The association's Angelique Coetzee: "Compulsory quarantine should be for people who cannot afford to self-quarantine at home. That is a means to help them stay safe and to help their families to stay safe. Where are we going to put everyone and do we have enough facilities? Shouldn't people who are more in need of such facilities be given priority?"

WATCH: Timeline: A month of coronavirus in SA

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.