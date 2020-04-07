View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

SAMA fights compulsory quarantine of Limpopo doctors, COVID-19 patients

The province has resolved to do the same with anyone else who tests positive, citing living conditions in the province.

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf
covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association said that the compulsory quarantine of two of its doctors and other COVID-19 patients in Limpopo was not only an infringement of human rights but was also unsustainable.

The provincial Health Department has forced two doctors into quarantine at a secluded site after they tested positive for the virus last week.

The province has resolved to do the same with anyone else who tests positive, citing living conditions in the province.

However, the doctors have challenged this in court, saying it was not in line with the World Health Organisation standards.

The association's Angelique Coetzee: "Compulsory quarantine should be for people who cannot afford to self-quarantine at home. That is a means to help them stay safe and to help their families to stay safe. Where are we going to put everyone and do we have enough facilities? Shouldn't people who are more in need of such facilities be given priority?"

WATCH: Timeline: A month of coronavirus in SA

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA