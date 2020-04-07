SA healthcare workers battling emotional strain of being on COVID-19 front line

Concerns have been raised about doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who are risking their lives while treating those infected with the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - As COVID-19 continues to ravage the world, the wellbeing of those on the frontline of the fight against the disease remains a major concern both here at home and abroad.

The threat is not just physical but also takes a heavy mental toll.

From Italy to the US, China and here in South Africa, medical professionals are fighting the same battle.

Their plea: stay home and avoid the spread of COVID-19 is a simple but desperate one.

"Thank you, South Africa, for staying home and also helping us on the frontlines in the hospitals."

Nokukhanya Khanyile, a young doctor who works at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, knows all too well about this struggle.

She and her colleagues try to remain positive.

"I'm trying to keep myself as well as the team motivated. We want to make sure that our current workload is done properly so that if we have to increase the workload, we are successful."

Those at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight are forced to juggle overwhelming numbers of patients, long hours and inadequate resources while also trying to protect themselves.

Psychiatrist Renata Schoeman said that their wellbeing was equally critical.

"They're already under significant emotional strain and we know from previous studies that up to 70% of healthcare workers in this type of situation can develop psychological distress."

As the hardest-hit country on the continent, South Africa's racing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Doctors are hoping the current lockdown will go a long way to help ease the pressure on an already frail health system.

