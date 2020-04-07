View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ramaphosa summons Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaking lockdown rules

A picture emerged on social media of the minister having lunch with former Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana despite the national lockdown.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Thapelo Lekabe one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said he had summoned Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, to meet with him after a picture emerged on social media of the minister having lunch with former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana despite the national lockdown.

In the now-deleted image, Ndabeni-Abrahams could be seen with a few people sitting at a table at Manana’s residence.

This had resulted in an angry response from the public.

Speaking while visiting Rand Water in Glenvista, the president said he had noted what had happened.

“I have seen the picture of Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams sitting at a luncheon with friends and have asked her to come and see me, so that we can discuss the impact of visuals like these. What we are trying, what we want to do...we want to instill a clear message about social distancing, that you must stay at home and don't go around on visitations,” he said.

ANC NEC MEMBERS URGED TO LEAD BY EXAMPLE

At the same time, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday wrote a letter to members of the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) urging them to lead by example during the lockdown.

In the letter, Duarte said NEC members should “demonstrate political consciousness and sensitivity” in their conduct and communication, particularly on social media.

“Photos of opulent living and consumption of non-essential substances should be avoided. We must be seen to lead in both the letter and spirit of the national lockdown,” the letter read.

Duarte said the national effort to contain and slow the spread of COVID-19 depended on united action and social solidarity, which had “required drastic measures that result in hardship for all, most especially the working class and poor.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA