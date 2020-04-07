Mkhize: SA isn't yet participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial

The Health Minister said countries with a high number of cases such as Australia, China, and the US were exploring this option and SA was monitoring their progress closely.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said South Africa was not yet involved in the research of a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Mkhize said countries with a high number of cases such as Australia, China, and the US were exploring this option and South Africa was monitoring their progress closely.

Thirteen people have died from the virus in the country and there are now 1,749 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Mkhize said at this stage it would be too early to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial

“It is in a country that has got a large number of researchers, clinicians, immunologist, virologists, and all sorts of specialists who are able to decipher if there is such a trial, if there are any problems to humans, and if there is a success for the trial,”

The minister made the announcement after receiving a consignment from the Motsepe Foundation of personal protection equipment for health workers.

He said this donation would go a long way.

Mkhize also assured workers’ unions that essential service staff would not be put in harm’s way.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.