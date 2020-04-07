View all in Latest
Man electrocuted while trying to climb electricity tower near Lenasia

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but City Power suspects his death is linked to vandalism of infrastructure.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been electrocuted while trying to climb on to an electricity tower in Hopefield near Lenasia on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but City Power suspects his death is linked to vandalism of infrastructure.

At least four substations have been affected as a result.

It’s not yet clear how long it will take for technicians to restore power in these areas.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “At least four City Power substations lost power due to this incident, which happened around 6am on Tuesday. It is believed the deceased was killed when he was trying to climb the electricity tower. It is not clear why he tried to climb up but vandalism, which is big in the area, is suspected.”

