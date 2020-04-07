View all in Latest
Lockdown: CT’s Groote Schuur Hospital records massive drop in trauma cases

This comes on the back of a steep decline in serious and violent crimes since the start of the 21-day national lockdown.

A general view of Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: www.psychiatry.uct.ac.za
A general view of Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: www.psychiatry.uct.ac.za
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has seen a massive drop in trauma cases since the national lockdown was implemented.

This comes on the back of a steep decline in serious and violent crimes since the start of the 21-day lockdown.

Head of Groote Schuur Hospital's Trauma Unit Andrew Nicol said: “We’re so used to seeing large numbers of gunshot injuries... up to about 85 per month. Suddenly to have that taken off our hands is a huge relief because that takes up a huge amount of our resources.”

Listen to Andrew Nicol’s interview on CapeTalk below:

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

Comments

