Lamola to launch massive screening project at correctional centres
The department said this was part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in all correctional centres and remand detention facilities in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to launch a massive screening campaign for COVID-19 in the Department of Correctional Services in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
The department said this was part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in all correctional centres and remand detention facilities in the country.
Correctional centres have been identified as one of the high-risk areas for COVID-19.
The department has cut down on hours and activities in correctional centres and courts, leaving minimal services and resorting to audio visual hearings for remands and extensions.
So far, one positive case of COVID-19 has been recorded - an official at the East London Correctional Centre.
On Wednesday, Lamola will inspect the Johannesburg management area to ensure that inmates and officials adhere to the gazetted directions issued to address, prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional services.
The gazetted directions apply throughout the period of the 21-day national lockdown as declared by the president.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 7 April 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Santaco launches coronavirus relief fund to assist workers
-
SA should not approach IMF for help, ANC and allies say
-
City of Joburg aims to have over 70 COVID-19 testing sites
-
Lockdown toolkit: How those in need can access Sassa food parcels
-
COVID-19 infections in SA rise to 1,749, with 13 deaths
-
Sello Maake ka Ncube remembers Vinolia Mashego as 'an exceptional talent'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.