Lamola to launch massive screening project at correctional centres

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to launch a massive screening campaign for COVID-19 in the Department of Correctional Services in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The department said this was part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in all correctional centres and remand detention facilities in the country.

Correctional centres have been identified as one of the high-risk areas for COVID-19.

The department has cut down on hours and activities in correctional centres and courts, leaving minimal services and resorting to audio visual hearings for remands and extensions.

So far, one positive case of COVID-19 has been recorded - an official at the East London Correctional Centre.

On Wednesday, Lamola will inspect the Johannesburg management area to ensure that inmates and officials adhere to the gazetted directions issued to address, prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional services.

The gazetted directions apply throughout the period of the 21-day national lockdown as declared by the president.

