Informal food traders, except cooked food, now allowed again during lockdown

This includes fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and fish, sweets and cool drinks. Trading hours are between 8 am to 5 pm.

CAPE TOWN - Informal food trading, excluding cooked food is being allowed again under lockdown regulations.

Regulations were amended by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, allowing for informal food trading with the proper permit.

This permit is applicable for the lockdown period only.

However, traders have to wear personal protective equipment, which includes a mask, sanitisers and gloves.

Mayco member for Urban Management Grant Twigg said traders should have their permit with them.

“We are referring to traders that have been trading essential goods within the city and have a permit as well.”

