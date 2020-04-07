Grandmother of murdered Sphiwe Sibeko calls for justice

-
Ugu Municipality residents worried about water supply in fight against COVID-19Local
-
SANDF 'not capable of brutalising' people - Dept Minister MakwetlaLocal
-
WC COVID-19 screening, testing rolls out in Mbekweni, heading to Bo-KaapLocal
-
SA healthcare workers battling emotional strain of being on COVID-19 front lineLocal
-
Grandmother of murdered Sphiwe Sibeko calls for justiceLocal
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 6 AprilLocal
-
Ugu Municipality residents worried about water supply in fight against COVID-19Local
-
SANDF 'not capable of brutalising' people - Dept Minister MakwetlaLocal
-
WC COVID-19 screening, testing rolls out in Mbekweni, heading to Bo-KaapLocal
-
SA healthcare workers battling emotional strain of being on COVID-19 front lineLocal
-
Grandmother of murdered Sphiwe Sibeko calls for justiceLocal
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 6 AprilLocal
-
SAMA fights compulsory quarantine of Limpopo doctors, COVID-19 patientsLocal
-
Concerns over SA's economic growth if COVID-19 not controlled soonBusiness
-
Farmers in distress due to COVID-19 given 2 weeks to apply for assistanceLocal
-
J.K. Rowling had coronavirus symptomsLifestyle
-
Ugu Municipality residents worried about water supply in fight against COVID-19Local
-
SANDF 'not capable of brutalising' people - Dept Minister MakwetlaLocal
-
2020 Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirusSport
-
WC COVID-19 screening, testing rolls out in Mbekweni, heading to Bo-KaapLocal
-
SA healthcare workers battling emotional strain of being on COVID-19 front lineLocal
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 6 AprilLocal
-
eSwatini confirms 10th COVID-19 caseAfrica
-
SAMA fights compulsory quarantine of Limpopo doctors, COVID-19 patientsLocal
-
Parly denies DA request to establish oversight committee during lockdownLocal
-
Cogta to speak to WC govt over move to allow cigarette sales during lockdownPolitics
-
EFF’s Mandisa Mashego confirms resignation as Gauteng chairPolitics
-
DA launches WhatsApp line to report SAPS, SANDF violationsPolitics
-
IIF urges SA to seek IMF funding, EFF rejects Mboweni finance suggestionPolitics
-
DA calls for establishment of committee to protect civil libertiesPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Coronavirus control fence between SA and Zimbabwe won't workOpinion
-
Mboweni to approach World Bank, IMF if SA runs out of funds to fight COVID-19Politics
-
Holomisa, Lekota self-quarantine after Meshoe, Swart test positive for COVID-19Local
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: COVID-19 reveals irrelevance of celebrities & influencersOpinion
-
OPINION: What will change after coronavirus passes?Opinion
-
OPINION: The world needs to declare bankruptcyOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should top up child support grants to avoid a humanitarian crisisOpinion
-
VUSI MONA: The facemask & its impact on international power relationsOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: This is South Africa’s moment of social solidarityOpinion
-
PAUL MASHATILE: The artillery being used by SA in the fight against COVID-19Opinion
-
FACT CHECK: Mzwandile Masina incorrect about COVID-19 ‘vaccine’Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: The world before this coronavirus and after cannot be the sameOpinion
-
Rand firmer as risk takers return, stocks up 3.29%Business
-
SA’s food supply chain to be closely monitored during lockdown - DidizaBusiness
-
Icasa makes more spectrum available to meet internet demandBusiness
-
Some SA companies cut working hours, salaries over lockdownBusiness
-
Lockdown: Standard Bank offers 25% cash-back relief for insurance customersBusiness
-
COVID-19 could see SA’s economy shrink by up to 4% - Reserve BankBusiness
-
Didiza: Panic buying may lead to unnecessary food price hikesBusiness
-
Treasury set to take R19bn loan from New Development Bank to fight COVID-19Business
-
Eurozone could put up €240bn in COVID-19 aid - headBusiness
J.K. Rowling had coronavirus symptoms
-
Vinolia Mashego's family: We're devastated by her sudden passingLifestyle
-
Carey Mulligan: #MeToo movement has brought changeLifestyle
-
Goodbye V-Mash: 90's TV star Vinolia Mashego diesLifestyle
-
COVID-19: Jay-Z & Meek Mill donate 100,000 masks for prisonersLifestyle
-
Uber Eats reopens to deliver essential goods to your doorLocal
-
Cele's 'ban alcohol' comments leave bitter taste for someLocal
-
Duffy shares harrowing details of rape ordealLifestyle
-
Robbie Williams prayed after developing coronavirus symptomsLifestyle
-
Rita Ora 'falls really hard' in loveLifestyle
-
2020 Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirusSport
-
Fifa urges clubs and players to reach agreement over wages: sourcesSport
-
Guardiola's mother dies after contracting coronavirusSport
-
Coaching the coaches: A fresh new innings for Gary KirstenSport
-
Van Wyk not planning to retire: I want a women's Afcon gold medalSport
-
Three sports habits that could change after coronavirusSport
-
McLaren boss Brown warns F1 must change to surviveSport
-
#EWNSportingMoments: Van Wyk on Banyana's historic World Cup qualificationSport
-
UEFA denies 3 August deadline to complete Champions LeagueSport
CARTOON: Fever Pitch
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
-
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
-
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
-
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
-
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
-
CARTOON: One Good Reason for the PP to GoLocal
-
CARTOON: One Flu Over the JSEBusiness
-
CARTOON: Coronavirus Goes ViralLocal
-
CARTOON: So Much for the New DawnLocal
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
Grandmother of murdered Sphiwe Sibeko calls for justice
The grade 9 pupil's body was found near a river in Dobsonville on Friday, a day after she went missing.
JOHANNESBURG - The grandmother of a 14-year-old Soweto girl Sphiwe Sibeko, who was raped and killed during the COVID-19 lockdown, has called for justice.
The grade 9 pupil's body was found near a river in Dobsonville on Friday, a day after she went missing.
Sibeko was supposed to go to the nearby shop, however, according to the owner, she never made it.
Grandmother Joyce Sibeko said that she was devastated.
"We've lost our daughter and granddaughter who was brilliant at school - she was the head girl at primary schoool and she was in grade 9 at Aurora and she was a top-five student."
Sibeko has called on people to come forward with information that can assist the police with their investigation.
"Anyone who was passing by and saw a girl wearing a pink jacket, a grey tracksuit pants and pink takkies with two boys, please tell us and please go to the police and report to them."
More in Local
-
SANDF 'not capable of brutalising' people - Dept Minister Makwetla23 minutes ago
-
WC COVID-19 screening, testing rolls out in Mbekweni, heading to Bo-Kaap29 minutes ago
-
SA healthcare workers battling emotional strain of being on COVID-19 front line53 minutes ago
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 6 Aprilone hour ago
-
SAMA fights compulsory quarantine of Limpopo doctors, COVID-19 patientsone hour ago
-
Concerns over SA's economic growth if COVID-19 not controlled soon2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.