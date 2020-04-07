Grandmother of murdered Sphiwe Sibeko calls for justice

The grade 9 pupil's body was found near a river in Dobsonville on Friday, a day after she went missing.

JOHANNESBURG - The grandmother of a 14-year-old Soweto girl Sphiwe Sibeko, who was raped and killed during the COVID-19 lockdown, has called for justice.

Sibeko was supposed to go to the nearby shop, however, according to the owner, she never made it.

Grandmother Joyce Sibeko said that she was devastated.

"We've lost our daughter and granddaughter who was brilliant at school - she was the head girl at primary schoool and she was in grade 9 at Aurora and she was a top-five student."

Sibeko has called on people to come forward with information that can assist the police with their investigation.

"Anyone who was passing by and saw a girl wearing a pink jacket, a grey tracksuit pants and pink takkies with two boys, please tell us and please go to the police and report to them."