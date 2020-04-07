View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Grandmother of murdered Sphiwe Sibeko calls for justice

The grade 9 pupil's body was found near a river in Dobsonville on Friday, a day after she went missing.

Sphiwe Sibeko. Picture: Supplied
Sphiwe Sibeko. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The grandmother of a 14-year-old Soweto girl Sphiwe Sibeko, who was raped and killed during the COVID-19 lockdown, has called for justice.

The grade 9 pupil's body was found near a river in Dobsonville on Friday, a day after she went missing.

Sibeko was supposed to go to the nearby shop, however, according to the owner, she never made it.

Grandmother Joyce Sibeko said that she was devastated.

"We've lost our daughter and granddaughter who was brilliant at school - she was the head girl at primary schoool and she was in grade 9 at Aurora and she was a top-five student."

Sibeko has called on people to come forward with information that can assist the police with their investigation.

"Anyone who was passing by and saw a girl wearing a pink jacket, a grey tracksuit pants and pink takkies with two boys, please tell us and please go to the police and report to them."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA