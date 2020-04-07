Farmers in distress due to COVID-19 given 2 weeks to apply for assistance
Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has announced some relief for struggling small-scale farmers in the country in a bid to ensure that food production is not compromised during the coronavirus pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has given small-scale famers who are in distress due to the COVID-19 outbreak two weeks to apply for assistance to help boost the country’s food supply.
Didiza has set aside R1.2 billion in funding to help small farmers with a special focus on communal farmers.
On Monday, the minister outlined her department's intervention plan to ensure the country has continued food supply even beyond the pandemic.
"We also would like to indicate that those farmers who support must also be applying good farming practices because this is important in order to protect our environment and we maintain our soils for further production."
Didiza has encouraged farmers in traditional areas to also apply.
"We will ensure that we identify and target women, at least 50% of those who have applied, youth 40%, and people with disabilities at 6%."
The minister has once again cautioned South Africans against panic buying, warning that if people continued to buy more than what they need it may lead to food price hikes.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
