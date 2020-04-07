Divine intervention needed, so open churches - Beaufort West mayor

'I want pastors to be able to move around and to have church within church buildings - with regulations,' said Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable.

The church should be at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by being open to the public, with regulations, said Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable on Monday.

Constable told Eyewitness News that divine intervention was needed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He will now be lobbying the national and provincial government to allow churches to operate during the lockdown.

Constable said the government overlooked churches in the fight against COVID-19, adding it can't be justified as to why shops remain open but not churches.

“I want pastors to be able to move around and to have church within church buildings with regulations that can say you can only have 50 people,” he said.

He said communities wanted to return to their respective churches to practice their faith.

Constable said government could make a concession for churches to operate during the lockdown as it has done for sectors of the economy such as grocery shops and petrol stations. Churches and other religious groupings are tax-exempt institutions.

