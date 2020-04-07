CT law enforcement officer suspended for fake news on quarantine of homeless
The law enforcement official claimed in a WhatsApp voice note that homeless people would be forcibly removed from the city's streets and taken to Pollsmoor Prison and then placed under quarantine for a year.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been suspended for spreading fake news.
A Plumstead councillor apparently posted a voice note on a WhatsApp group of the official making false claims about what the City of Cape Town intends doing with homeless people during the lockdown.
The law enforcement official claimed that homeless people would be forcibly removed from the city's streets and taken to Pollsmoor Prison and then placed under quarantine for a year.
But the city's Richard Bosman said that this was fake news.
"There's been a lot of hard work in setting up the Strandfontein facility - we've got more than 1,000 people in there, we've got staff working 24 hours a day to ensure that things are done properly and then to listen to this is absolute nonsense. I was able to trace the officer within 10 minutes. he's been suspended and sent home."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
COVID- 19: Local experts echo calls for public to use cloth masks
-
Motsoaledi seek probe into legality of CoCT moving foreign nationals
-
Cele: 8 people arrested for spreading fake news on COVID-19
-
WC man arrested for fake news on coronavirus testing kits
-
COVID-19: Masuku hails Gauteng patients' 'good recovery rate'
-
SA can't afford extended lockdown, says economist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.