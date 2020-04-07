CT law enforcement officer suspended for fake news on quarantine of homeless

The law enforcement official claimed in a WhatsApp voice note that homeless people would be forcibly removed from the city's streets and taken to Pollsmoor Prison and then placed under quarantine for a year.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been suspended for spreading fake news.

A Plumstead councillor apparently posted a voice note on a WhatsApp group of the official making false claims about what the City of Cape Town intends doing with homeless people during the lockdown.

The law enforcement official claimed that homeless people would be forcibly removed from the city's streets and taken to Pollsmoor Prison and then placed under quarantine for a year.

But the city's Richard Bosman said that this was fake news.

"There's been a lot of hard work in setting up the Strandfontein facility - we've got more than 1,000 people in there, we've got staff working 24 hours a day to ensure that things are done properly and then to listen to this is absolute nonsense. I was able to trace the officer within 10 minutes. he's been suspended and sent home."

