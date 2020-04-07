CT law enforcement arrest 95; confiscate R500k worth of alcohol

While there appears to have been a decline in some crime categories, it seems it's business as usual for many Cape Town criminals.

CAPE TOWN - While there appeared to have been a decline in some crime categories since the national lockdown started, it seems it is business as usual for many Cape Town criminals.

Over the past few days, the city's metro police and law enforcement officials arrested 95 suspects on a number of charges. These included drunk driving, bribery, and the possession of drugs.

In some cases, charges were added for violating the lockdown regulations.

Officers confiscated R500,000 worth of alcohol from a tavern in Du Noon, which was still operating despite the lockdown ban on the sale of alcohol.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said officials also stubbed out an attempted bribe from one of two suspects who were caught selling cigarettes in Mfuleni.

“In one of the latest successes this morning, metro police officers conducting crime prevention patrols in Lansdowne noticed two men loitering at the side of the road. The men ran away when they saw the officers, but one of them was caught after a short chase. A search of his bag revealed a pickaxe, hacksaw blade and a knife.

Officers returned to the spot where the duo had been loitering and found cables that had been cut, ready for removal,” Smith said.

City traffic officials also had their hands full even though roads were expected to be empty during the lockdown.

"The city's traffic services issued 16,348 fines for various offences. In addition, all the safety and security departments are doing many more operations, often in conjunction with other role players, in patrolling neighbourhoods in ensuring law and order is maintained. I call on communities to obey the lockdown and stay at home. Our officers on duty are doing all they can to keep residents safe but this reuqires a collective effort."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.