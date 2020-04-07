COVID-19: Masuku hails Gauteng patients' 'good recovery rate'

While one patient has died from the virus in Gauteng, Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the majority have made full recoveries, including a patient who was in a critical condition just last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said 15 coronavirus patients were currently being treated in the province's hospitals and two of them were on ventilators.

This province remains the epicentre of the pandemic here on home soil, accounting for over 700 cases.

“There has been a very good recovery rate. A number of patients that we spoke about in the last three weeks who have been cleared of the virus and have been back to work or what they have been doing normally. We are confident that the majority of the patients we have are patients that have mild symptoms and some don’t even the symptoms.”

According to the department's latest figures, 12 people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa out of 1,686 cases.

