COVID- 19: Local experts echo calls for public to use cloth masks
As the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country keeps rising so too are fears that health workers might run out of personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
CAPE TOWN - Local medical experts have echoed calls for the public to make use of cloth masks.
As the number of confirmed the coronavirus infections in the country keeps rising so too are fears that health workers might run out of personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
Twelve people in the country died, while the coronavirus has sickened 1,686 others.
When people cough, sneeze, laugh and talk they expel respiratory droplets.
Professor in Family Medicine at Wits University, Professor Shabir Moosa, recommends that with the coronavirus present in society, everybody should wear a fabric mask.
“We think that everyone should wear a mask so that those are symptomatic and presymptomatic will not transmit to someone else. So, the mask is not to protect yourself, it’s to protect other people. So, if everyone is wearing a mask, then we are protecting each other. So, that is the effect.”
Pulmonologist and critical care specialist, Professor Keertan Dheda, adds all other COVID-19 preventative measures should still be practiced.
“You need to remember the other elements; social distances, self-hygiene, self-isolation, so it’s a package. The mask on itself is not enough.”
These experts reiterate that medical masks must be reserved for healthcare workers.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Informal food traders, except cooked food, now allowed again during lockdown
-
CT law enforcement officer suspended for fake news on quarantine of homeless
-
Motsoaledi seek probe into legality of CoCT moving foreign nationals
-
Cele: 8 people arrested for spreading fake news on COVID-19
-
WC man arrested for fake news on coronavirus testing kits
-
COVID-19: Masuku hails Gauteng patients' 'good recovery rate'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.