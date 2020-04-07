Informal traders gather in Braamfontein to apply for permits to operate
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of informal traders across the City of Joburg have gathered in Braamfontein on Tuesday morning to apply for temporary permits that will allow them to operate.
At the beginning of the lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that informal traders selling food and other commodities will be required to close shop.
But the regulation was relaxed following complaints that traders were battling to feed their families.
There's chaos at the Jorrisen Place in Braamfontein.
There are queues of people hoping to get permits that will allow them to trade.
Some said they have been here since the early hours of Tuesday morning but they were yet to be attended to.
What makes matters worse is that people are not complying with social distancing regulations and no one is wearing protective gear.
Some city officials are trying to help the applicants.
On Monday, the City of Joburg managed to grant more than 700 permits.
