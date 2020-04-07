COVID-19 infections in SA rise to 1,749, with 13 deaths
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed this at a briefing where the Motsepe Foundation donated personal protective equipment to be distributed in all provinces.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country had increased by 63, bringing the total to 1,749.
A 13th person has also died, a male at Durban's Parklands Hospital who had stage four prostate cancer.
Mkhize was speaking after the Motsepe Foundation donated personal protective equipment to be distributed in all provinces.
The minister received the donation on behalf of the government.
“With the new supplies that are coming with the support from the Motsepe Foundation, the Solidarity Fund, [and] the private sector – all of this together will give us an additional six to eight weeks stock,” he said.
With regard to NEHAWU: We are saying we have enough stock for a few weeks. With additional stock coming in, we will have enough for another 6-8 weeks. We met other health unions. We will show them our plans on PPE’s. pic.twitter.com/dwXcNPZHyr— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020
We are excited & encouraged to receive a donation from the Motsepe Foundation. Top of the list is 200 thousand surgical masks. pic.twitter.com/PsUQ0RJpTI— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020
Health professionals must take all the precautions from being infected. Our staff are our primary soldiers in this fight.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Tenants at KZN produce market slam safety standards
-
Santaco launches coronavirus relief fund to assist workers
-
SA should not approach IMF for help, ANC and allies say
-
City of Joburg aims to have over 70 COVID-19 testing sites
-
Lockdown toolkit: How those in need can access Sassa food parcels
-
Lamola to launch massive screening project at correctional centres
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.