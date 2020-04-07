COVID-19 infections in SA rise to 1,749, with 13 deaths

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed this at a briefing where the Motsepe Foundation donated personal protective equipment to be distributed in all provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country had increased by 63, bringing the total to 1,749.



A 13th person has also died, a male at Durban's Parklands Hospital who had stage four prostate cancer.

Mkhize was speaking after the Motsepe Foundation donated personal protective equipment to be distributed in all provinces.

The minister received the donation on behalf of the government.

“With the new supplies that are coming with the support from the Motsepe Foundation, the Solidarity Fund, [and] the private sector – all of this together will give us an additional six to eight weeks stock,” he said.

With regard to NEHAWU: We are saying we have enough stock for a few weeks. With additional stock coming in, we will have enough for another 6-8 weeks. We met other health unions. We will show them our plans on PPE’s. pic.twitter.com/dwXcNPZHyr — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020

We are excited & encouraged to receive a donation from the Motsepe Foundation. Top of the list is 200 thousand surgical masks. pic.twitter.com/PsUQ0RJpTI — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020

Health professionals must take all the precautions from being infected. Our staff are our primary soldiers in this fight. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 7, 2020

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.