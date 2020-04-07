View all in Latest
COVID-19 infections in SA rise to 1,749, with 13 deaths

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed this at a briefing where the Motsepe Foundation donated personal protective equipment to be distributed in all provinces.

Health Minister Zweli Mhkize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Health Minister Zweli Mhkize. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday afternoon said the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country had increased by 63, bringing the total to 1,749.

A 13th person has also died, a male at Durban's Parklands Hospital who had stage four prostate cancer.

Mkhize was speaking after the Motsepe Foundation donated personal protective equipment to be distributed in all provinces.

The minister received the donation on behalf of the government.

“With the new supplies that are coming with the support from the Motsepe Foundation, the Solidarity Fund, [and] the private sector – all of this together will give us an additional six to eight weeks stock,” he said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

