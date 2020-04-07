COVID-19: EL Correctional Services to start tests after official tests positive

It's understood the officer works at the women's prison and went into self-isolation after having unwavering flu-like symptoms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department said it would be rolling out mass screening and testing at the East London Female Correctional Centre after an official tested positive for COVID-19.

It's understood the officer works at the women's prison and went into self-isolation after having unwavering flu-like symptoms.

The departments Singabakho Nxumalo said inmates and officials who came into contact with the official have been identified to avert the transmission of the virus.

“We are beginning to test and screen everyone in that facility. We don’t want to take chances, we are dealing with lives of people here.”

