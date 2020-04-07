COVID-19: EL Correctional Services to start tests after official tests positive
It's understood the officer works at the women's prison and went into self-isolation after having unwavering flu-like symptoms.
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department said it would be rolling out mass screening and testing at the East London Female Correctional Centre after an official tested positive for COVID-19.
It's understood the officer works at the women's prison and went into self-isolation after having unwavering flu-like symptoms.
The departments Singabakho Nxumalo said inmates and officials who came into contact with the official have been identified to avert the transmission of the virus.
“We are beginning to test and screen everyone in that facility. We don’t want to take chances, we are dealing with lives of people here.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Informal traders gather in Braamfontein to apply for permits to operate
-
CT law enforcement arrest 95; confiscate R500k worth of alcohol
-
Man fatally electrocuted while trying to climb electricity tower near Lenasia
-
Informal food traders, except cooked food, now allowed again during lockdown
-
CT law enforcement officer suspended for fake news on quarantine of homeless
-
COVID- 19: Local experts echo calls for public to use cloth masks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.