View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

CT company goes from making badges to making face shields

Creative Graphics International, which normally makes badges for the automotive industry, was shut due to the lockdown.

Creative Graphics International in Ottery, Cape Town, has reopened its doors during the 21-day lockdown and is now making personal protective equipment for medical personnel and the general public. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Creative Graphics International in Ottery, Cape Town, has reopened its doors during the 21-day lockdown and is now making personal protective equipment for medical personnel and the general public. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based manufacturer is back in business, producing face shields to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Creative Graphics International, which normally makes badges for the automotive industry, was shut due to the lockdown.

However, it's now making personal protective equipment for medical personnel and the general public.

With news of the country's lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the small-to-medium sized business based in Ottery, Cape Town, also had to close its doors.

Managing director Shaun Rosenstein said a request for the production of face shields from a customer, whose business could continue operating under lockdown conditions, allowed them to shift gears.

“She asked if we could do face shields and I just said yes we can, of course we can do it.”

Rosenstein said with social-distancing and temperature screening protocols in place, about 30% of the company's staff of around 170 workers could return to work on this new project.

“If I can bring back all my staff, it would be the ultimate blessing for me. I’ll know that they are covered from a salary point of view.”

Medical experts have advised how the face shield should be constructed for health workers.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA