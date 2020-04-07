CT company goes from making badges to making face shields
Creative Graphics International, which normally makes badges for the automotive industry, was shut due to the lockdown.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based manufacturer is back in business, producing face shields to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Creative Graphics International, which normally makes badges for the automotive industry, was shut due to the lockdown.
However, it's now making personal protective equipment for medical personnel and the general public.
With news of the country's lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the small-to-medium sized business based in Ottery, Cape Town, also had to close its doors.
Managing director Shaun Rosenstein said a request for the production of face shields from a customer, whose business could continue operating under lockdown conditions, allowed them to shift gears.
“She asked if we could do face shields and I just said yes we can, of course we can do it.”
Rosenstein said with social-distancing and temperature screening protocols in place, about 30% of the company's staff of around 170 workers could return to work on this new project.
“If I can bring back all my staff, it would be the ultimate blessing for me. I’ll know that they are covered from a salary point of view.”
Medical experts have advised how the face shield should be constructed for health workers.
#Covid19inSA #WC A Cape Town-based manufacturer has repurposed its operations to produce Personal Protective Equipment. KB pic.twitter.com/0IogrDnbg7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2020
#Covid19inSA #WC Managing Director, Shaun Rosenstein, explains a request for the production of face shields from a customer, whose business could continue operating under lockdown conditions, allowed then to shift gears. KB pic.twitter.com/CIlHFrJrI9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2020
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Santaco launches coronavirus relief fund to assist workers
-
SA should not approach IMF for help, ANC and allies say
-
SA can't afford extended lockdown, says economist
-
Lockdown measures sees some firms cutback work hours, salaries
-
Concerns over SA's economic growth if COVID-19 not controlled soon
-
Rand firmer as risk takers return, stocks up 3.29%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.