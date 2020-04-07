CT company goes from making badges to making face shields

Creative Graphics International, which normally makes badges for the automotive industry, was shut due to the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town-based manufacturer is back in business, producing face shields to help in the fight against COVID-19.

However, it's now making personal protective equipment for medical personnel and the general public.

With news of the country's lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the small-to-medium sized business based in Ottery, Cape Town, also had to close its doors.

Managing director Shaun Rosenstein said a request for the production of face shields from a customer, whose business could continue operating under lockdown conditions, allowed them to shift gears.

“She asked if we could do face shields and I just said yes we can, of course we can do it.”

Rosenstein said with social-distancing and temperature screening protocols in place, about 30% of the company's staff of around 170 workers could return to work on this new project.

“If I can bring back all my staff, it would be the ultimate blessing for me. I’ll know that they are covered from a salary point of view.”

Medical experts have advised how the face shield should be constructed for health workers.

