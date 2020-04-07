Concerns over SA's economic growth if COVID-19 not controlled soon
The South African Reserve Bank has slashed its growth forecasts for this year, predicting that the economy could shrink by between 2% and 4%.
JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns that the country's growth rate will continue to plunge if the coronavirus is not brought under controll soon.
The South African Reserve Bank has slashed its growth forecasts for this year, predicting that the economy could shrink by between 2% and 4%.
In its bi-annual monetary policy review, the bank said that it was worried about growth, which was unlikely to exceed 1% next year.
Prior to the lockdown, South Africa had already been battling weak growth.
Director and economist at Pax Africana Holdings Ndumiso Hadebe said that the longer the country stayed in a lockdown, the worse the situation would become.
"Based on our own estimates, we had been looking at a contraction of between 2% and 6% depending on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and how soon in South Africa we're able to flatten the curve."
He said those working in the tourism sector were fighting to survive.
"In addition to that, they're also very vulnerable to chronic poverty and exposure to prolonged unemployment in the South African economy."
With government working towards flattening the curve, the reserve bank is hoping that the situation will change in the months to come.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 6 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
