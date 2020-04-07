City of Joburg suspends issuing permits to informal traders

The city's economic development department started issuing temporary permits for traders earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said it had temporarily suspended the permit issuing process for informal traders.

The city's economic development department started issuing temporary permits for traders earlier on Tuesday.

But the decision to stop the process was taken after a large crowd descended on the offices in the CBD compromising overall safety and social distancing.

Informal traders have complained that they are struggling to make a living and need to feed their families.