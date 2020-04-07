Businesses in the tourism sector urged to apply for COVID-19 relief funding
As many South African businesses continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the nationwide 21-day lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - Amid the economic impact of COVID-19, the Department of Tourism on Tuesday urged eligible businesses to apply for a share of its R200 million relief fund.
This is the latest government department to announce its measures to try and deal with the pandemic.
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has established the COVID-19 tourism relief fund to help struggling tourism enterprises.
She said she hoped the support offered through the fund would insure SMMEs survived beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi said: “The minister and government in its entirety have acknowledged the difficulties experienced by businesses during this time, hence the need to support the industry and communities to cope with the negative effects of this pandemic.”
Nhlabathi said only businesses in certain categories including accommodation and hospitality were eligible to apply.
Applications open on Tuesday until 30 April.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
