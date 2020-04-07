45 Duduza Clinic health workers test negative for COVID-19
The City of Ekurhuleni's Health Department carried out a mass screening of workers at the clinic after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - Forty-five of the 55 health workers at the Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni have tested negative for the coronavirus.
The city's Health Department carried out a mass screening of workers at the clinic after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19.
WATCH: 'We are the last defence' - COVID-19 from a doctor’s perspective
It’s believed the staffer contracted the virus after attending a recent church service in Mangaung.
The Duduza Clinic shut its doors last week after a resident nurse posted positive for the virus.
Tests were conducted on all staff members and the facility was sanitised.
The City of Ekurhuleni’s Phakamile Mbengashe said: “We are currently awaiting the outstanding 10 results and those staff will not report to work until their results have returned.”
The 10 staff members will remain in isolation until their results come back while the clinic will be re-opened on Wednesday.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
