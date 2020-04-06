With SA near lockdown halfway mark, is govt action paying off?
South Africa has 1,655 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 fatalities have been recorded and have been 45 recoveries.
CAPE TOWN - The South African government has taken bold steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
With a rise in the number of confirmed cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a national 21-day lockdown.
This resulted in the closure of learning institutions and most businesses.
Travel restrictions were also imposed.
We're almost at the halfway mark of the lockdown.
How have we faired so far?
While it may be early to tell on the health front, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele there's been a reduction in crime.
"Alcohol is the part of the biggest generators of crime, so South Africans have to look at that and see how they can change their headaches."
Government has, however, stressed the importance of people staying indoors and adhering to lockdown regulations in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.
South Africa has 1,655 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Eleven fatalities have been recorded.
There have been 45 recoveries.
At the same time, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with religious leaders on Sunday to ask for advice and prayers to usher the country through the rest of the lockdown period.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
FEATURE: SA's land quandary amid COVID-19
-
SA seeing major decline in serious crime since start of lockdown - Cele
-
Gauteng SA's epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak
-
SA’s COVID-19 infections now at 1,655, with 11 confirmed deaths
-
SA lockdown: Cele welcomes decrease in serious, violent crimes
-
Sanef 'alarmed' by threats against SABC News crew in KZN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.