Where is the love? Lockdown puts damper on wedding day dreams

CAPE TOWN - Most women dream about their big day from the time they are little girls and when they finally do get to plan for the day, a lot goes into it.

Some spend months, if not years, to make sure their wedding day is exactly how they imagined it would be, saying their I dos in front of family and friends.

But as the country is currently under a period of lockdown due to uncertainty pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, many brides who're meant to get married soon are having to either postpone or drastically scale down.

"It impacted us quite heavily as we had to move our wedding to an unknown date."

Jese Lillienfeldt and her fiance were ready to say their I dos on 25 April in Stellenbosch in front of 80 of their loved ones but now the couple have had to move their wedding to a later date.

The 25-year-old said that everything was in place for the perfect day but this had changed due to the uncertainty around COVID-19.

"We've basically put our wedding off until the end of the year, mainly because of the uncertainty. We don't know how long this is going to last. We also don't want to have a celebration where people can't celebrate with us."

Another bride's fairytale winter wedding could possibly also be affected.

Bronwin Marsh and her longterm boyfriend are meant to tie the knot in June.

"We have to wait to see what happens but ultimately if we have to change our wedding date to later this year or next year, there's a lot of financial implications involved."

