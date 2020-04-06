Western Cape officials clamp down on fake coronavirus news
This after a man claimed on social media that cotton-tipped sticks that would be used to obtain a nasopharyngeal sample for coronavirus testing were already infected with the virus.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Monday said authorities were hot on the heels of the creator of a coronavirus (COVID-19) fake news post.
In a video shared on social media, a man claimed cotton-tipped sticks that would be used to obtain a nasopharyngeal sample for coronavirus testing were already infected with the virus.
Department officials rubbished that as fake news.
While visiting COVID-19 community-based screening and testing operations in Mbekweni, provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said police were investigating the matter.
“In terms of the Disaster Management Act, fake news needs to be reported and this is illegal,” Mbombo said.
Cape Town Police confirmed they were working on the case.
#Covid19inSA #EC Mbombo also visited Mbekweni where community-based screening and testing is underway. KB pic.twitter.com/bDI5dpjS3W— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2020
WATCH: How to deal with viral messages on social media
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
'We need God': Beaufort West mayor wants churches to open
-
Families of COVID-19 patients complain about community discrimination
-
Goodbye V-Mash: 90's TV star Vinolia Mashego dies
-
WC schools to continue feeding schemes during lockdown
-
Uber Eats reopens to deliver essential goods to your door
-
Coronavirus threatens nearly 20 million African jobs - study
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.