Western Cape officials clamp down on fake coronavirus news

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Monday said authorities were hot on the heels of the creator of a coronavirus (COVID-19) fake news post.

In a video shared on social media, a man claimed cotton-tipped sticks that would be used to obtain a nasopharyngeal sample for coronavirus testing were already infected with the virus.

Department officials rubbished that as fake news.

While visiting COVID-19 community-based screening and testing operations in Mbekweni, provincial Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said police were investigating the matter.

“In terms of the Disaster Management Act, fake news needs to be reported and this is illegal,” Mbombo said.

Cape Town Police confirmed they were working on the case.

#Covid19inSA #EC Mbombo also visited Mbekweni where community-based screening and testing is underway. KB pic.twitter.com/bDI5dpjS3W — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2020

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.