View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

'We need God': Beaufort West mayor wants churches to open

Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable plans to lobby government to allow churches to operate even if it is with only 50 people at a time.

FILE: Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable. Picture: EWN.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable on Monday said divine intervention was the only hope in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is under lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the virus and places such as churches and non-essential store are therefore not operating.

He plans to lobby government to allow churches to operate, even if it is with only 50 people at a time.

For Constable, it's all about divine intervention in a time of crisis.

But the mayor said church services could go ahead and congregants would adhere to social distancing principles.

He said congregants could sit 1.5 meters away from each other.

“We need the churches. They must be the first respondents when it comes to sickness, we need God in a place where we can worship him.”

Constable has already expressed his views on social media and plans to lobby government formally to allow for church services to go on as normal.

Constable believes if a shop can be open, a church surely can too.

WATCH: Timeline: A month of coronavirus in SA

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA