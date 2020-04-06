'We need God': Beaufort West mayor wants churches to open

Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable plans to lobby government to allow churches to operate even if it is with only 50 people at a time.

CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable on Monday said divine intervention was the only hope in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is under lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the virus and places such as churches and non-essential store are therefore not operating.

He plans to lobby government to allow churches to operate, even if it is with only 50 people at a time.

For Constable, it's all about divine intervention in a time of crisis.

But the mayor said church services could go ahead and congregants would adhere to social distancing principles.

He said congregants could sit 1.5 meters away from each other.

“We need the churches. They must be the first respondents when it comes to sickness, we need God in a place where we can worship him.”

Constable has already expressed his views on social media and plans to lobby government formally to allow for church services to go on as normal.

Constable believes if a shop can be open, a church surely can too.

