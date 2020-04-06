'We need God': Beaufort West mayor wants churches to open
Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable plans to lobby government to allow churches to operate even if it is with only 50 people at a time.
CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable on Monday said divine intervention was the only hope in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country is under lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the virus and places such as churches and non-essential store are therefore not operating.
He plans to lobby government to allow churches to operate, even if it is with only 50 people at a time.
For Constable, it's all about divine intervention in a time of crisis.
But the mayor said church services could go ahead and congregants would adhere to social distancing principles.
He said congregants could sit 1.5 meters away from each other.
“We need the churches. They must be the first respondents when it comes to sickness, we need God in a place where we can worship him.”
Constable has already expressed his views on social media and plans to lobby government formally to allow for church services to go on as normal.
Constable believes if a shop can be open, a church surely can too.
WATCH: Timeline: A month of coronavirus in SA
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi: CoCT withdrew from plan to relocate foreign nationals at last minute
-
Western Cape officials clamp down on fake coronavirus news
-
Families of COVID-19 patients complain about community discrimination
-
Goodbye V-Mash: 90's TV star Vinolia Mashego dies
-
WC schools to continue feeding schemes during lockdown
-
Uber Eats reopens to deliver essential goods to your door
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.