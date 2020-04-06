WCED reminds pupils, parents lockdown is not a holiday
Learning must continue at home al Beit under far different conditions. Online is where learners are being told to go.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is reminding pupils and parents that the lockdown is not a holiday.
Learning must continue at home albeit under far different conditions. Online is where learners are being told to go.
The department's Bronagh Hammond said grade 12s, especially, should be spending a few hours a day doing revision.
“They should be engaging with their work, they have their work revision from the first term as well as plenty of resources and material on the WCED website, which they can download. There’s a lot of resources on that website as well.”
