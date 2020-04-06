WC's Mbombo assesses Paarl Hospital's COVID-19 preparedness

Four patients were hospitalised at the facility and waited for the outcome of their COVID-19 test results.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Monday visited Paarl Hospital to assess its coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness.

Six people in the Drakenstein Municipality tested positive for the disease.

Mbombo said 17 hospitals in the province would have screening centres to separate potential COVID-19 patients from general wards.

“Instead of people utilising the same entrance and going to the same ward of outpatients, we want to prevent those kinds of conditions,” Mbombo said.

Mbombo also visited door-to-door screening of residents in Mbekweni.

“Mbekweni is one of the high-density areas that we have identified based on the geo-mapping of the local transmission. We will do screening and for testing, we send them to the nearest community-based centre for that,” she said.

