WC's Mbombo assesses Paarl Hospital's COVID-19 preparedness
Four patients were hospitalised at the facility and waited for the outcome of their COVID-19 test results.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Monday visited Paarl Hospital to assess its coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness.
Four patients were hospitalised at the facility and waited for the outcome of their COVID-19 test results.
Six people in the Drakenstein Municipality tested positive for the disease.
#Covid19SA #WC From here, Mbombo will be visiting Mbekweni’s community-based screening & testing facility. KB pic.twitter.com/rlxtDlGXOT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2020
Mbombo said 17 hospitals in the province would have screening centres to separate potential COVID-19 patients from general wards.
“Instead of people utilising the same entrance and going to the same ward of outpatients, we want to prevent those kinds of conditions,” Mbombo said.
Mbombo also visited door-to-door screening of residents in Mbekweni.
“Mbekweni is one of the high-density areas that we have identified based on the geo-mapping of the local transmission. We will do screening and for testing, we send them to the nearest community-based centre for that,” she said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Plato: Foreign nationals may have been moved from CT church prematurely
-
Winde: Brutality during lockdown enforcement unacceptable
-
South Africans urged to help less fortunate during lockdown
-
Govt walking thin line on privacy with COVID-19 location tracking - O'Regan
-
WCED reminds pupils, parents lockdown is not a holiday
-
CT old age home implements strict measures against COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.